METAWATER Co. Announces Interim Dividend

METAWATER Co (JP:9551) has released an update.

METAWATER Co. has announced an interim dividend of 24.00 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, maintaining a steady approach to shareholder returns while aiming for a payout ratio of 30-40%. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to balancing profit distribution with the need for internal reserves to support stable growth.

For further insights into JP:9551 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.