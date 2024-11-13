News & Insights

METAWATER Co. Announces Interim Dividend

November 13, 2024 — 10:53 pm EST

METAWATER Co (JP:9551) has released an update.

METAWATER Co. has announced an interim dividend of 24.00 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, maintaining a steady approach to shareholder returns while aiming for a payout ratio of 30-40%. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to balancing profit distribution with the need for internal reserves to support stable growth.

