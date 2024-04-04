META's New Video Player on Facebook to Boost Engagement

Meta Platforms META is set to introduce an enhanced video player on Facebook, which aims to provide a seamless and immersive viewing experience for its users.



The updated video player consolidates Reels, longer videos and Live content into one full-screen interface, creating a more engaging viewing experience.



Initially scheduled to be launched in the United States and Canada on iOS and Android devices, this feature will be rolled out globally in the coming months.



One of the key highlights of the new video player is its vertical orientation, ensuring consistent full-screen display across all videos. This enhancement eliminates the inconvenience of switching between horizontal and vertical formats, offering users a more streamlined viewing experience.



Meta Platforms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Platforms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Platforms, Inc. Quote

Moreover, the updated player incorporates improved video recommendations tailored to users’ interests.



Additionally, new controls within the video player provide users with greater flexibility in how they watch videos. From flipping to landscape mode for horizontal videos to using the slider for seamless navigation, Facebook offers enhanced functionality to cater to diverse viewing preferences.



Beyond the player itself, users can expect to see more relevant video recommendations across their feeds and the Video Tab. With a focus on expanding Reels content, Facebook aims to meet the growing demand for this popular format, providing creators with additional opportunities to reach wider audiences.



The enhanced video player on Facebook is expected to improve Meta’s competitive prowess against the likes of TikTok. It also promises more monetization opportunities for creators, as most users prefer to watch videos vertically.



Meta has been focusing on providing ways to enable creators to earn more money on Facebook and Instagram. For instance, it offered a holiday bonus for a limited time as the New Year’s bonus on Instagram, which it again renewed as the spring bonus. The holiday bonus rewards creators for sharing their creativity through reels and photos (both single-image posts and carousels). The bonus remains an invite-only program in the United States, South Korea and Japan.



Meta has also rolled out Reels A/B testing tool that allows creators to test different captions and thumbnails on their mobile device to see which one performs best. It has been experimenting with incorporating generative AI (gen AI) to help creators create different captions and thumbnails.

Meta Leverages Gen AI to Boost User Experience

Meta has been leveraging gen AI to boost user experience across its apps. AI stickers, AI-based editing tools, advanced conversational assistant - Meta AI and others to improve user engagement.



Meta is leveraging the large language model technology, which powers Meta AI, to give English-language users in various markets options for AI-generated post-comment suggestions and community chat topic suggestions in groups.



It has added a feature called reimagine to Meta AI on Messenger and Instagram. This is an enhancement to the most popular text-to-image generation feature — imagine — across its messaging apps.



Meta has also started to roll out Reels in Meta AI chats. It is also exploring ways to make Facebook more attractive and fun-filled for users leveraging Meta AI.



Apart from Meta AI, the company is improving its other AIs based on users’ feedback. Meta is introducing search to more of its AIs. Bru and Perry AIs are using Microsoft’s MSFT Bing to provide search results for sports-related queries.



Meta is now bringing this Microsoft Bing feature to other AIs, including Luiz, Coco, Lorena, Tamika, Izzy and Jade.



In December 2023, Meta launched Purple Llama, which includes tools and evaluations for cybersecurity and input/output safeguards.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Meta currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Shares of Meta have gained 43.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 13.6%.



Meta expects total revenues between $34.5 billion and $37 billion for the first quarter of 2024.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 is pegged at $36.07 billion, indicating 25.94% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $4.27 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



NVIDIA NVDA and Synopsys SNPS are some other top-ranked stocks in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA shares have returned 79.6% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 30.93%.



Synopsys shares have gained 12.5% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 17.51%.

