Meta's AI Strategy Is Working -- But These 2 Red Flags Could Hold It Back

Key Points

The cost of building and running AI infrastructure is rising quickly.

Reality Labs remains a major drag on Meta's profitability.

Both AI and Reality Labs create uncertainties about future profits.

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After its latest results, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) looks like a company hitting its stride. Revenue is growing quickly, engagement is improving, and artificial intelligence (AI) is already strengthening its core advertising business.

That's the part that gave investors optimism. But strong quarters can sometimes hide what matters most: how sustainable that performance really is.

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And in Meta's case, two red flags stand out -- both tied to how the company is investing for the future.

AI costs are rising rapidly

Meta has made AI its top priority. It's building data centers, buying chips, and scaling infrastructure at a pace few companies can match. That's necessary to stay competitive, but it comes at a cost. For perspective, capital expenditure surged 84% to $72 billion in 2025.

But for 2026, management has already projected capital expenditures of $125 billion to $145 billion, which is even higher than the previous guidance of $115 billion to $135 billion. In simple terms, Meta needs to spend more just to keep up with its own growth.

At first glance, that sounds like a good problem to have. But for investors, the more important issue is timing. While Meta is seeing the benefits of AI today, it's paying the bulk of the up-front costs. For instance, revenue grew by just 22% in 2025, but capital expenditures rose by 84%.

To be fair, AI is clearly improving revenue. Ads are performing better, engagement is rising, and the platform is becoming more effective. But those gains are arriving alongside a steep and still-growing cost curve. That creates a mismatch -- revenue is growing, but cost is scaling even faster.

In the first quarter of 2026, costs grew by 35% when revenue grew by just 33%. For a large company like Meta, where operating leverage is usually a huge advantage, such a mismatch between revenue and cost is a red flag to watch.

Reality Labs remains a costly long-term bet

While AI dominates the narrative, Meta is still funding another major initiative: Reality Labs.

This is the division behind its virtual and augmented reality efforts, including devices such as Quest headsets and smart glasses. It represents Meta's long-term vision for the next computing platform.

The challenge is that it continues to generate significant losses. To put it into perspective, Reality Labs lost $4 billion in the first quarter of 2026 alone, and that trend has not improved for a long time. So, even as Meta's core business strengthens, this segment remains a consistent drag on profitability.

On its own, that might be acceptable. Many transformative bets take time. But Meta isn't just funding one long-term bet -- it's funding two.

AI is already showing early returns, but still requires heavy investment. Reality Labs, by contrast, is still searching for clear signs of scale and monetization.

That raises a deeper question: Is the company making the right capital-allocation decisions?

Why do these risks matter more than they appear?

Individually, neither of these issues breaks the investment case. Meta has the balance sheet, scale, and execution ability to manage both.

But together, they cloud visibility into the future. Meta is investing heavily in the future, but the timing of returns remains uncertain -- is it one year or five years for these ventures to clearly bear fruit? AI may pay off, but the cost curve is still rising. Reality Labs may succeed, but the timeline is unclear.

That combination makes it challenging for investors to answer a simple question: When do these investments translate into consistent, scalable profits?

What does it mean for investors?

Meta's latest quarter shows a company executing well today while investing aggressively for tomorrow. That's what long-term winners often do.

But it also raises the uncertainties about the return on these investments.

AI is already delivering early results, but it still requires massive investments for the future. In the meantime, it is impacting margins. Reality Labs, however, is still a work in progress.

For investors, the takeaway is simple: There is a real risk that these massive ongoing investments could destroy shareholders' value. Thus, they should track these investments closely in the coming quarters.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.