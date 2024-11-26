News & Insights

Metarock Group Refocuses and Eyes Dividend Resumption

November 26, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Metarock Group Limited (AU:MYE) has released an update.

Metarock Group Limited has made significant strides in the past year by selling its PYBAR business to reduce debt and focus on its core coal mining services. This strategic shift has resulted in record profits and a stronger balance sheet, prompting the company to plan the resumption of dividend payments in 2025. With a more focused business model, Metarock is positioned to tackle industry challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

