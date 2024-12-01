Metaplanet Launches Bitcoin Rewards Program

Metaplanet KK (JP:3350) has released an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has unveiled a new shareholder benefit program in collaboration with SBI VC Trade, offering Bitcoin-related rewards to enhance shareholder value. Eligible shareholders can win Bitcoin through a lottery system, emphasizing the company’s commitment to strategic partnerships and promoting Bitcoin adoption. This initiative aims to provide added value to shareholders and strengthen their connection to the crypto ecosystem.

