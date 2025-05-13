Bitcoin Magazine



Metaplanet Issues $15 Million in Bonds To Buy More Bitcoin

Japanese public company Metaplanet announced Monday it will issue $15 million in zero-interest bonds to fund additional Bitcoin purchases, marking its latest move to expandBitcoin holdings amid rising institutional adoption.

According to regulatory filings, the company’s 15th Series of Ordinary Bonds will be issued exclusively to EVO FUND, with each bond carrying a face value of $375,000. The bonds will mature on November 12, 2025, and investors will receive full principal repayment without interest.

The latest bond issuance follows Metaplanet’s recent acquisition of 1,241 Bitcoin valued at $126.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 6,796 BTC (approximately $705 million at current prices). The company aims to reach 10,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2025.

“The funds raised through this issuance are scheduled to be allocated to Bitcoin purchases,” Metaplanet stated in its filing. The company plans to secure redemption funds through proceeds from its 15th and 16th Series of Stock Acquisition Rights.

The zero-interest bonds are being issued without collateral or guarantees, reflecting growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a treasury asset. Metaplanet noted that while the issuance is expected to have a minimal impact on its FY2025 financial results, it will provide updates if material changes occur.

The bond issuance represents another step in Metaplanet’s Bitcoin-focused strategy, following similar moves by North American institutions in using low-cost debt to accumulate Bitcoin. The company’s growing Bitcoin position highlights the increasing mainstream acceptance of it as a corporate treasury asset.

