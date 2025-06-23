Bitcoin Magazine



Metaplanet Buys Additional ¥17.2 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin

Metaplanet has purchased an additional 1,111 Bitcoin for approximately ¥17.2 billion ($118.2 million), expanding its Bitcoin holdings amid growing corporate adoption of Bitcoin as treasury reserves.

According to a company filing on June 23, the Tokyo-listed firm acquired the Bitcoin at an average price of ¥15.5 million ($106,408) per coin. The purchase brings Metaplanet’s total holdings to 11,111 BTC, with an aggregate cost basis of ¥156.4 billion ($1.07 billion) at an average purchase price of ¥14.1 million ($95,869) per coin.

JUST IN: Japanese public company Metaplanet buys 1,111 #bitcoin for $118.2 million. pic.twitter.com/YxR9zCXGRV — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 23, 2025

Corporate Bitcoin accumulation continues to accelerate globally. From Strategy’s 592,100 BTC to the Metaplanet’s 11,111 BTC, we’re seeing unprecedented institutional adoption across markets.

The purchase comes as Bitcoin recovered from weekend lows of $98,000 following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Metaplanet has demonstrated consistent Bitcoin acquisition through market volatility.

Metaplanet’s aggressive accumulation strategy and its success have created a blueprint for Asian companies looking to diversify their treasury holdings.

The company reported strong quarterly performance metrics, with its Bitcoin yield – measuring holdings relative to fully diluted shares – reaching 107.9% in Q2 2025, following yields of 95.6% in Q1 and 309.8% in Q4 2024. Metaplanet has funded its purchases through various capital market activities, including multiple zero-coupon bond issuances.

We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in corporate treasury management. “With over 130 public companies now holding Bitcoin worth more than $100 billion, institutional adoption continues to accelerate across sectors.”

Metaplanet aims to acquire 210,000 BTC by 2027, having formalized Bitcoin Treasury Operations as a core business line in 2024. The company’s shares traded down 8.20% following the announcement as markets processed broader geopolitical tensions.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $101,569, down 0.67% over the past 24 hours, as markets stabilize following weekend volatility.

This post Metaplanet Buys Additional ¥17.2 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Vivek Sen.

