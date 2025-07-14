Metaplanet Acquires Additional 797 Bitcoin & Becomes Title Sponsor of Bitcoin Asia 2025

Bitcoin Magazine



Metaplanet Inc. has announced today the acquisition of 797 additional bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 16,352 BTC. The purchase, valued at ¥13.798 billion, was made at an average price of ¥17.31 million per bitcoin. The company’s total bitcoin investment now stands at ¥239.616 billion, with an average purchase price of ¥14.65 million per BTC.

JUST IN: Metaplanet buys an additional 797 #Bitcoin worth $93.6 million.



This acquisition is part of the company’s newly launched “555 Million Plan,” a strategy targeting the accumulation of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027, equivalent to 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. The initiative replaces the earlier “21 Million Plan,” which had aimed for 21,000 BTC by 2026.

Metaplanet’s key performance indicator (KPI) measuring bitcoin per fully diluted share, remains strong. From July 1 to July 14, 2025, the company reported a BTC yield of 19.4%, resulting in a BTC gain of 2,590 BTC and a corresponding BTC ¥ gain of ¥45.199 billion, based on a BTC/JPY reference rate of ¥17.45 million. This metric underscores the effectiveness of the company’s capital allocation and its ability to grow BTC per share despite dilution.

In addition, Metaplanet has been announced as the title sponsor of Bitcoin Asia 2025, set to take place in Hong Kong on August 28–29. With over 16,000 BTC on its balance sheet, Metaplanet is now the largest corporate bitcoin holder in Asia and ranks fifth globally, reinforcing its leadership in bitcoin treasury strategies globally.

“We’re excited to gather in Hong Kong at what we believe is the inflection point of the Bitcoin decade. Institutional interest across Asia is accelerating,” said the CEO of Metaplanet, Simon Gerovich. “Our sponsorship of Bitcoin Asia reflects our intent to engage more deeply with the region’s most sophisticated capital allocators. Bitcoin is a foundational asset for long-term capital formation, and we remain focused on advancing a Bitcoin-first capital allocation framework through our actions in the public markets.”

“Bitcoin Asia 2025 is expected to welcome over 10,000 attendees from across Asia and beyond,” the announcement stated. “As part of the Bitcoin Conference global series, the event complements flagship conferences in North America and regional editions in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. With Metaplanet’s support, Bitcoin Asia 2025 will spotlight Asia’s rapidly growing role in the global Bitcoin economy.”

