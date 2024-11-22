Metalsource Mining Secures Investment from Eric Sprott

Silverfish Resources, Inc. (TSE:MSM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Metalsource Mining Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $750,000, with notable investor Eric Sprott acquiring a significant portion. The placement involves issuing units that include shares and warrants, positioning Sprott as a key player with a strategic stake in the company.
For further insights into TSE:MSM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.