Metalsource Mining Secures Investment from Eric Sprott

Metalsource Mining Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $750,000, with notable investor Eric Sprott acquiring a significant portion. The placement involves issuing units that include shares and warrants, positioning Sprott as a key player with a strategic stake in the company.

