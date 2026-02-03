Metals X (MLXEF) Price Target Increased by 58.89% to 1.05

The average one-year price target for Metals X (OTCPK:MLXEF) has been revised to $1.05 / share. This is an increase of 58.89% from the prior estimate of $0.66 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.95 to a high of $1.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 290.28% from the latest reported closing price of $0.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metals X. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 41.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLXEF is 0.02%, an increase of 42.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.12% to 18,985K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,489K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 3,848K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLXEF by 20.17% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,912K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares , representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLXEF by 6.58% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,768K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares , representing an increase of 27.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLXEF by 34.10% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,318K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLXEF by 7.02% over the last quarter.

