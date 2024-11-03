Metals X Limited Expands Mineral Resource Base

Metals X Limited (AU:MLX) has released an update.

Metals X Limited has updated its Mineral Resource estimate for the Rentails project, incorporating tin and copper from the D Dam tailings storage facility. This update significantly boosts measured Mineral Resources by 12% for tin and 15% for copper, enhancing the project’s potential for reprocessing and recovery. The revised estimates, part of an ongoing feasibility study, underline the substantial resource base available for the Rentails Project.

