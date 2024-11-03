News & Insights

Metals X Limited Expands Mineral Resource Base

November 03, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

Metals X Limited (AU:MLX) has released an update.

Metals X Limited has updated its Mineral Resource estimate for the Rentails project, incorporating tin and copper from the D Dam tailings storage facility. This update significantly boosts measured Mineral Resources by 12% for tin and 15% for copper, enhancing the project’s potential for reprocessing and recovery. The revised estimates, part of an ongoing feasibility study, underline the substantial resource base available for the Rentails Project.

For further insights into AU:MLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

