Metals Acquisition Appoints Morne Engelbrecht As CFO

December 20, 2023 — 06:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Metals Acquisition Ltd. (MTAL), announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Morne Engelbrecht as its chief financial officer, effective February 10, 2024.

Engelbrecht succeeds interim CFO Dan Vujcic, who stepped in after the departure of Jaco Crouse in July.

Morne Engelbrecht has over 23 years of experience in Australia and internationally in the professional services and resources industries. He was the CFO and then the CEO of Beach Energy Limited.

On Tuesday, Metals Acquisition shares closed at $10.50, down 6.25% on the New York Stock Exchange.

