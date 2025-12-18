Markets
MTUS

Metallus Union Members Reject Second Tentative Labor Agreement

December 18, 2025 — 09:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Metallus (MTUS) announced that members of the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1123 have voted not to ratify the second tentative labor agreement reached between the company and union leadership on December 4, 2025.

The proposed agreement offered wage increases throughout its term, including annual raises and additional premiums for specialized roles. It also included comprehensive healthcare coverage—medical, prescription, dental, and vision benefits—with minimal employee costs and no increases in copays or coinsurance. In addition, the agreement sought to enhance work-life benefits by introducing paid parental leave, additional personal time, and improved retirement contributions.

The current labor agreement, which had previously been extended until January 29, 2026, remains in effect. It covers approximately 1,200 bargaining employees at Metallus' Canton, Ohio operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MTUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.