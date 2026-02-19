Metallus Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Metallus Inc. (MTUS) reported Loss for fourth quarter of -$14.3 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$14.3 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$21.4 million, or -$0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Metallus Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.7 million or -$0.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $267.3 million from $240.5 million last year.

Metallus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$14.3 Mln. vs. -$21.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.34 vs. -$0.50 last year. -Revenue: $267.3 Mln vs. $240.5 Mln last year.

