Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Price Target Increased by 19.66% to 8.30

November 17, 2025 — 07:29 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEAM:MTA) has been revised to $8.30 / share. This is an increase of 19.66% from the prior estimate of $6.93 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.12 to a high of $9.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.62% from the latest reported closing price of $6.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metalla Royalty & Streaming. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 11.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTA is 0.20%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 29,236K shares. MTA / Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MTA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Euro Pacific Asset Management holds 5,694K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 22.88% over the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 3,155K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Merk Investments holds 3,000K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 3,000K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,663K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTA by 16.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

