Metalicity Shares Future Outlook with Cautions

May 29, 2024 — 12:18 am EDT

Metalicity Limited (AU:MCT) has released an update.

Metalicity Limited, in its May 2024 investor presentation for the Yundamindra Gold Project, has cautioned that their forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions and are subject to a variety of risks that could significantly affect future results. The company reaffirms that there has been no material change in the information provided in previous market announcements, including exploration results and resource estimates for the Kookynie and Yundamindra projects. They emphasize that historical production data has not been reported under JORC Code 2012, and a Competent Person has yet to fully validate it in accordance with current standards.

