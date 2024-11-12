Metal Hawk Secures $2.5M for Gold Exploration

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Ltd. has secured $2.5 million through a placement to advance its gold exploration efforts at Leinster South in Western Australia. The capital raise, conducted at a slight discount to the current share price, positions the company for an extensive maiden drilling program set to capitalize on recent high-grade gold discoveries. This financial boost underscores strong shareholder confidence as Metal Hawk embarks on this promising exploration phase.

