Metal Hawk Ltd. Gains Strong Shareholder Support

November 26, 2024 — 11:18 pm EST

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Ltd. successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of directors and approval of incentive securities, received overwhelming support from shareholders. The company also secured approval for a 10% placement facility and renewal of takeover bid approval provisions, signaling a strong backing for its strategic initiatives. This positive outcome reflects confidence in Metal Hawk’s leadership and future growth prospects.

