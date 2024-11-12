Metal Hawk Ltd. Announces Share Issuance Plan

Metal Hawk Ltd. (AU:MHK) has released an update.

Metal Hawk Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of up to 12.5 million fully paid ordinary shares, scheduled for November 18, 2024. This move is part of a strategic placement aimed at enhancing the company’s capital structure and providing additional financial flexibility. Investors in the stock market will be keen to see how this affects the company’s liquidity and market position.

