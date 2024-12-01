Metal Bank’s Graphite Discovery Boosts Millennium Project

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metal Bank Limited has announced significant high-grade graphite findings at its Millennium Cu-Co-Au Project in northwest Queensland. Recent re-assays of 2022 drill samples revealed thick graphite intersections, with notable results including 56 meters at 18.29% graphite. With graphite’s growing demand in battery production, these findings position the Millennium Project for potential value enhancement.

For further insights into AU:MBK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.