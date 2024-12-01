Metal Bank’s Graphite Discovery Boosts Millennium Project

Metal Bank Limited (AU:MBK) has released an update.
Metal Bank Limited has announced significant high-grade graphite findings at its Millennium Cu-Co-Au Project in northwest Queensland. Recent re-assays of 2022 drill samples revealed thick graphite intersections, with notable results including 56 meters at 18.29% graphite. With graphite’s growing demand in battery production, these findings position the Millennium Project for potential value enhancement.
