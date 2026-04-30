META vs. SHOP: Which Stock Leads the AI Commerce Revolution?

Meta Platforms META and Shopify SHOP are vociferously infusing AI across their platforms to drive top-line growth. META is using AI to connect users and advertisers, while Shopify is integrating AI to connect merchants and consumers. Both META’s and SHOP’s platforms are enabling other businesses to operate and grow. In the case of Meta Platforms, AI is improving ad targeting, engagement and content delivery, while Shopify is using AI to help merchants with automation, marketing and product discovery.



So, Meta Platforms or Shopify, which has an edge now?

The Case for Meta Platforms Stock

Meta Platforms’ focus on integrating AI into its platforms — Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — is driving user engagement to boost ad revenues. AI is heavily dependent on data, of which META has a trove, driven by its more than 3.56 billion daily users. The company is investing heavily in building advanced AI models through its Meta Superintelligence Labs, with the launch of the Muse family — particularly Muse Spark — marking a key milestone. These models power Meta AI, which is evolving from a basic assistant into a more capable, personalized agent designed to understand user goals and assist across tasks like shopping, health, and content creation. This reflects Meta’s broader vision of “personal superintelligence,” where AI enhances individual productivity and engagement.



AI is also transforming Meta Platforms’ core social media and advertising businesses by significantly improving content recommendations and user engagement. The company is leveraging advanced models and richer datasets to better understand both users and content at a granular level, enabling more relevant and diverse recommendations. This has already driven measurable gains, such as increased time spent on video formats like Reels and improved discovery through AI-powered translation and dubbing.



On the monetization side, AI is enhancing advertising efficiency and creating new revenue opportunities. META is deploying AI across its ad stack — from targeting and ranking to creative generation — leading to higher conversion rates and better return on investment for advertisers. Tools like generative AI ad creatives, business assistants, and AI-powered campaign optimization are making it easier for businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, to advertise effectively. Additionally, AI-driven recommendation systems and adaptive ranking models are improving ad performance at scale, contributing to strong revenue growth.



META’s guidance reflects a continued increase in AI-related spending. For second-quarter 2026, Meta Platforms expects total revenues between $58 billion and $61 billion. The company now expects 2026 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, in the range of $125 billion to $145 billion, citing higher component pricing and incremental data center costs to support future capacity.

The Case for SHOP Stock

AI is becoming a foundational force in shaping Shopify’s business, marking a transition from a traditional e-commerce platform to the infrastructure layer of “AI-powered commerce.” Central to this shift is Shopify’s ability to leverage its vast dataset — billions of transactions across millions of merchants — which provides a unique advantage in training AI systems tailored specifically for commerce. This positions Shopify not just as a participant in AI, but as a standard-setter, particularly through initiatives like the Universal Commerce Protocol, which aims to define how AI agents transact with merchants globally.



Shopify’s business is benefiting from the emergence of “agentic commerce,” where AI-powered assistants and platforms become a new channel for product discovery and transactions. Shopify is embedding itself deeply into this shift by enabling merchants to sell directly through AI interfaces such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot. Orders coming from AI-driven search have already increased significantly, signaling early traction. Importantly, while the front-end shopping experience may shift to AI agents, Shopify continues to control the underlying commerce infrastructure — payments, checkout, fulfillment and compliance — ensuring that monetization remains intact. This reinforces Shopify’s role as the “backbone” of commerce, regardless of how customer interactions evolve.



AI is also transforming how merchants operate on Shopify. Tools like the Sidekick AI assistant function as a “co-founder” for merchants, automating tasks, generating insights, and even building custom apps and workflows. These tools allow businesses of all sizes to operate more efficiently, reducing complexity and enabling entrepreneurs to scale faster with fewer resources. AI is expanding Shopify’s total addressable market by creating new growth vectors in discovery, personalization, and global commerce.

META’s Earnings Estimate Revisions Go North, SHOP’s Steady

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for META’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $29.83 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a 27% increase over 2025’s reported figure.



Meta Platforms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Platforms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Platforms, Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for Shopify’s 2026 earnings has been steady at $11.54 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 6.8% growth over 2025.

Shopify Inc. Price and Consensus

Shopify Inc. price-consensus-chart | Shopify Inc. Quote

META and SHOP Stock’s Performance, Valuation Details

Meta Platforms’ shares have outperformed Shopify year to date. While META shares have returned 1.3%, SHOP has plunged 24.7%.

META vs. SHOP Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both Meta Platforms and Shopify are overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of C and F, respectively.



In terms of forward 12-month price/sales, Meta Platforms shares are trading at 6.37X, lower than Shopify’s 10.12X.

SHOP and META Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Here’s Why SHOP Has an Edge Over META

AI is reshaping both Meta Platforms and Shopify’s prospects. While META currently shows stronger momentum and earnings growth, Shopify’s long-term positioning in agentic commerce offers compelling upside. SHOP is democratizing AI for merchants (via tools like Sidekick), effectively becoming a growth enabler for businesses, driving top-line growth.



Shopify and Meta Platforms currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.