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Meta Unveils Muse Spark AI Model To Compete In Generative AI Space

April 08, 2026 — 05:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms has launched Muse Spark, marking its first significant artificial intelligence model under the guidance of Alexandr Wang. This move aims to bolster Meta's standing against competitors like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

Developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, Muse Spark is crafted to be a smaller and quicker system adept at tackling reasoning tasks in areas such as science, mathematics, and health, all while consuming much less computing power than previous models. Initially, Muse Spark will be proprietary, with a possibility of future open-source versions.

This new model will enhance Meta's standalone AI application and will be rolled out across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and their smart glasses offerings. Additionally, Meta is looking to provide paid API access to select external developers, which will create a new revenue opportunity.

This launch comes on the heels of Meta's impressive $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI and aligns with their plans for $115 billion to $135 billion in AI-related capital expenditures this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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