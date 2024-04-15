Meta To Introduce Quest VR Headsets In Schools

(RTTNews) - In a recent blog post, Nick Clegg, Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (META) President of Global Affairs, announced that the company is working on an upcoming hub for Quest VR headsets that aims to offer a range of education-specific apps and features.

This new platform is expected to also provide tools for managing multiple headsets in classrooms, for students aged 13 and older, making it easier for educators to access various education-specific apps and features and manage multiple Quest devices simultaneously without individual preparation.

Clegg told Axios, in an interview conducted remotely using Quest VR headsets said, "It'll be a much more engaged, participatory, and immersive experience than is currently the case in the classroom and an entirely safe one for that reason because the teachers will be fully in control,".

Meta will not create the educational content itself but will provide a platform for companies developing VR learning experiences, such as Roblox. The company has also implemented a "shared mode" feature to prevent unauthorized access to the Meta Quest store on school-provided headsets, ensuring user privacy and control.

Clegg highlighted the potential of metaverse technologies like virtual and augmented reality for transforming education into immersive learning experiences within the classroom. The new product aims to make learning more engaging and practical for students in virtual reality environments, providing an entirely new level of educational experience.

The educational platform will be accessible to schools serving students aged 13 and older in markets supporting Meta's Quest for Business subscription. The full launch is expected by the end of 2024, with further details to be unveiled in the coming months.

