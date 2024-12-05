Meta to shift some development of MR headsets to Goertek, The Information says

Meta is shifting part of the development and design of mixed reality headsets to Chinese manufacturer Goertek and moving half of production to Vietnam from China, The Information’s Kalley Huang, Wayne Ma, and Juro Osawa report, citing sources
