Markets
META

Meta Set To Roll Out Advertising On Threads Worldwide

January 22, 2026 — 04:10 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Meta (META) said it will begin showing ads on its Threads microblogging platform to users globally starting next week, marking a key step in monetizing the fast-growing service.

The rollout will be gradual and could take several months, following earlier ad tests conducted in the U.S. and Japan. Meta said the move will allow businesses to engage more directly with users on Threads while reaching audiences most likely to be interested in their products and services.

Threads, launched in July 2023 as a rival to Elon Musk's X, has grown rapidly, surpassing 400 million monthly active users. Independent data indicates the platform has recently attracted more daily mobile users worldwide than X, underscoring its increasing relevance in the social media landscape.

Analysts expect Threads to become a meaningful revenue contributor for Meta as advertising expands. The company has signaled that additional features are planned for the platform, including new ad formats and third-party verification tools already in use on Facebook and Instagram.

The global ad rollout comes as Meta prepares to report its fourth-quarter earnings, with investors closely watching how Threads contributes to the company's broader monetization strategy.

META currently trades at $646.59 or 5.49% higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.