Meta Reportedly Starts 8000 Job Cuts

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is reportedly carrying out another major round of layoffs, with up to about 8,000 positions expected to be cut across several regions, including the United States, Europe and Singapore.

Employees in Singapore reportedly received notification emails around 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday, while affected workers in the U.S. and Europe were expected to be informed early in their respective time zones, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

The restructuring forms part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's broader effort to reshape the company around artificial intelligence. As Meta streamlines operations and reduces costs by trimming certain business units, the company is continuing to increase investment and hiring in AI-related teams and infrastructure.

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