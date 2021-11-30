Meta Postpones Ticker Change till Q1 2022

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB), earlier known as Facebook, announced that it has postponed the change of the ticker symbol of its Class A common shares till Q1 2022.

Earlier, the company had stated that the ticker symbol will change from FB to MVRS on December 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, Meta's Class A common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'FB'. (See FB stock charts on TipRanks)

The company will announce more details at the time of the ticker change in the first quarter of 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 29 Buys, 5 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average Facebook analyst price target of $406.31 implies 20.2% upside potential to current levels.

Bloggers Weigh In

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 93% Bullish on FB, compared to a sector average of 69%.

