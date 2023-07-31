Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META): Stick with This Social Media Monster

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has connections with the virtual reality and AI markets. However, let's not forget that Meta is a social media monster with the potential to generate strong revenue from multiple popular apps. Therefore, I am bullish on META stock and expect its upward trend to continue throughout the year.

Diversified technology company Meta Platforms had a rough 2022, but so did many technology businesses. In 2023, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is navigating the company through a "year of efficiency" that involves cost cutting, including multiple rounds of layoffs.

This "efficiency" plan is working out well so far. Even if Meta Platforms isn't raking in a ton of revenue through sales of virtual reality headsets (though this could still happen eventually), the company's cost reductions — and its status as a social media giant — should make up for Meta's growing pains in the Metaverse.

Meta Platforms Keeps It Real with Reels

Meta Platforms’ second-quarter EPS beat and revenue growth reminded financial traders that the company can still generate impressive revenue through digital advertising. As Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik put it, Meta Platforms is "in a class-of-their-own in digital ads."

That's indisputable, as Meta Platforms' second-quarter advertisement revenue grew 12% year-over-year. This includes digital ads on multiple apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Plus, let's not forget about Reels, which is Meta Platforms' short-form video platform that's similar to TikTok. Zuckerberg revealed that Reels' annual revenue run rate currently exceeds $10 billion; it was only $3 billion last fall.

As you might expect, Meta Platforms has embedded AI capabilities in Reels. For example, according to Justin Osofsky, Meta Platforms' head of online sales, operations, and partnerships, Reels utilizes "discovery engines" to make recommendations to users based on their interests.

Clearly, there are ongoing monetization opportunities with AI-powered Reels. Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi observes that advertisers are "gaining confidence in Meta's enhanced and AI-powered campaign planning and measurement capabilities, and spending more." Thus, "Unsurprisingly, Reels monetization keeps improving," Mogharabi adds.

Meta Platforms Takes on Twitter with Threads

While Twitter owner Elon Musk tinkers with Twitter and rebrands it with an "X" logo, Zuckerberg threatens to steal market share from Twitter with Threads, which is Meta Platforms' competing short-message social media platform. Threads started off with a bang, garnering 100 million sign-ups within days of the platform's launch. Furthermore, Evercore ISI analysts estimate that Threads might generate roughly $8 billion in annual revenue in the next two years.

It's too early to predict the digital ad revenue that Threads will provide to Meta Platforms. It could be substantial, though, and it wasn't reflected in the company's Q2 results, but you can bet it will give Meta's current-quarter top-line results a boost.

This is still an ongoing story, and Zuckerberg has acknowledged that Threads' retention rates have been “not perfect” thus far. Consequently, Meta Platforms is looking into adding “retention-driving hooks” to Threads. I'm not 100% clear on what those "hooks" will look like, but it wouldn't surprise me if they're powered by AI and, much like Facebook, based on emotional triggers that make the platform "sticky" (i.e., addictive).

Is META Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, META stock comes in as a Strong Buy based on 37 Buys and three Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. The average Meta Platforms stock price target is $375.89, implying 17.1% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell META stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Shebly Seyrafi of FBN Securities, with an average return of 26.13% per rating. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider META Stock?

Zuckerberg certainly isn't giving up on the Metaverse and virtual reality. Hopefully, the company will generate decent revenue from its Quest line of headsets, though this remains to be seen.

Still, even if Meta Platforms loses money due to Zuckerberg's metaverse obsession, it will undoubtedly make up for this with robust revenue from the company's social media apps. AI-enhanced Reels could pose a serious threat to TikTok in the coming quarters, and Threads is off to a strong start even if its rollout was "not perfect."

So, in case you couldn't tell, I think it's a good time to consider META stock. Sure, it's up substantially year-to-date, but Meta Platforms should offer plenty of positive surprises as the company continues to reassert its status as a social media market mover.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.