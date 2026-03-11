Meta Platforms Is on a Spending Spree -- and It's Massive. Here's Some Telling Perspective.

Key Points

Meta management expects capital expenditures to be at least $115 billion in 2026, marking a massive acceleration in infrastructure spending.

Surging operating cash flow gives the company the resources to fund its artificial intelligence ambitions.

There's no way to know for sure that Meta's big spending will generate attractive returns on invested capital.

Year to date, many of the market's most beloved technology stocks have pulled back as investors debate the staggering costs and uncertain payoffs of artificial intelligence (AI).

Even as the S&P 500 has traded roughly flat year to date, software and internet stocks have faced intense scrutiny over their spending plans and have largely underperformed.

For Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the debate is particularly intense.

The social media giant recently unveiled a capital expenditure forecast for 2026 that left some investors stunned. The sheer scale of the company's planned infrastructure investments is acting as a headwind for the stock, and it's already weighing on free cash flow.

But this debate also introduces an important opposing force: the massive tailwind of AI-driven growth. Is this suppressed free cash flow actually a problem if it's helping fund the company's growth over the next decade?

Putting the spending spree into context

To understand why the market is hyper-focused on Meta's spending, you just have to look at the numbers.

Management guided for 2026 capital expenditures to land between $115 billion and $135 billion.

This is a staggering step-up. For context, Meta's capital expenditures were $72.2 billion in 2025 and $39.2 billion in 2024. In other words, management is guiding toward a year in which capital spending could nearly double compared to last year, and more than triple its 2024 baseline.

A jump of this magnitude naturally invites skepticism.

But when you place this spending alongside the company's underlying financial engine, these figures become a bit easier to understand.

In 2025, Meta generated a massive $115.8 billion in operating cash flow (cash from regular operations before capital expenditures are deducted) and $60.5 billion in net income.

Additionally, the company's top-line momentum is incredible. Meta recently posted 24% year-over-year fourth-quarter revenue growth, helped by an 18% increase in ad impressions and a 6% rise in average price per ad across its massive base of 3.58 billion daily active users. Even more, the midpoint of the company's top-line guidance range calls for about 30% year-over-year growth in Q1.

Because Meta's core platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp -- are such incredibly lucrative cash cows, the company can fund this historic build-out entirely from its cash hoard (cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were about $82 billion at the end of Q4) and its own operations.

Of course, this doesn't mean Meta won't access outside capital. But its financial strength adds vital context to the company's spending spree. Not only is the company generating tons of cash, but its business is growing at an extraordinary rate.

A bet on Mark Zuckerberg

Of course, just because Meta can afford to spend well over $100 billion doesn't mean the market will patiently wait for the payoff.

As capital expenditures rise rapidly, they will eventually show up as depreciation on the income statement, heavily weighing on the company's reported profit margins -- a dynamic that may impact how the market views the tech stock, as investors are increasingly forced to give more weight to management's capital allocation decisions over near-term profitability.

But Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seems convinced that the opportunities justify this spending.

"We are now seeing a major AI acceleration," Zuckerberg said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. "I expect 2026 to be a year where this wave accelerates even further on several fronts."

Given the scale of Meta's AI bet, a bet on the stock today is really a bet on Mark Zuckerberg's capital allocation decisions.

With that said, Zuckerberg has done a spectacular job managing the tech giant historically. So, a bet on the founder and CEO could be a wise one. But it's important for Meta investors to understand the scale and scope of Meta's massive spending spree -- its eventual outcome will likely be the main determinant of the stock's long-term performance.

