Meta Platforms Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $679.51, changing hands as high as $744.00 per share. Meta Platforms Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of META shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, META's low point in its 52 week range is $479.80 per share, with $796.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $719.95. The META DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

