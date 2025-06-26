Meta Platforms Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Acquire PlayAI

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. is in advanced discussions to acquire PlayAI, a Palo Alto-based startup specializing in voice replication using artificial intelligence. The potential acquisition forms part of Meta's broader strategy to enhance its AI capabilities and attract top-tier talent, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said that Meta aims to acquire both the startup's proprietary technology and select employees. The deal is not yet finalized, and terms remain subject to change. Financial details have not been disclosed.

