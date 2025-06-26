Markets
META

Meta Platforms Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Acquire PlayAI

June 26, 2025 — 10:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. is in advanced discussions to acquire PlayAI, a Palo Alto-based startup specializing in voice replication using artificial intelligence. The potential acquisition forms part of Meta's broader strategy to enhance its AI capabilities and attract top-tier talent, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said that Meta aims to acquire both the startup's proprietary technology and select employees. The deal is not yet finalized, and terms remain subject to change. Financial details have not been disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.