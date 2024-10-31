Meta Platforms price target raised to $660 from $630 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Meta Platforms (META) to $660 from $630 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following a Q3 revenue and EPS beat and Q4 outlook that brackets the Street view, the firm is raising its 2025 revenue estimate by 3% and EPS by 6% to reflect higher ad monetization, somewhat offset by higher R&D for capex.
