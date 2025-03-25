Meta Platforms Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) revealed 69 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $652,359, and 63 were calls, valued at $3,769,734.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $410.0 to $725.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $410.0 to $725.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $18.65 $18.6 $18.6 $630.00 $387.6K 2.5K 295 META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $28.3 $28.0 $28.15 $610.00 $267.4K 1.0K 73 META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $24.35 $24.05 $24.2 $600.00 $229.9K 1.9K 86 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $15.6 $15.55 $15.55 $625.00 $180.3K 619 493 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $8.8 $8.6 $8.7 $625.00 $178.3K 3.4K 2.5K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms Trading volume stands at 2,588,248, with META's price up by 1.08%, positioned at $625.52. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days. Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $710.0.

An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $710.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

