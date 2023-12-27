Meta Platforms (META) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Meta Platforms (META) closed at $357.88, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had gained 4.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.89%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Meta Platforms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.77, reflecting a 59% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $38.69 billion, indicating a 20.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.32 per share and a revenue of $133.44 billion, signifying shifts of +45.68% and +14.43%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher within the past month. Right now, Meta Platforms possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Meta Platforms is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.78. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 40.02 of its industry.

Meanwhile, META's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 37, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.