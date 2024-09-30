Meta Platforms (META) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Meta Platforms (META) reached $572.44, with a +0.9% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the social media company had gained 8.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Meta Platforms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.15, signifying a 17.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $40.08 billion, reflecting a 17.38% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.36 per share and a revenue of $161.62 billion, representing changes of +43.64% and +19.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. Meta Platforms presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Meta Platforms has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.56 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.96 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that META has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.