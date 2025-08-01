Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Meta Platforms (META)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $784.75 in the previous session. Meta Platforms has gained 32.1% since the start of the year compared to the 11.4% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 21.1% return for the Zacks Internet - Software industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 30, 2025, Meta Platforms reported EPS of $7.14 versus consensus estimate of $5.83 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.96%.

For the current fiscal year, Meta Platforms is expected to post earnings of $25.84 per share on $192.45 in revenues. This represents a 8.3% change in EPS on a 16.99% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $28.36 per share on $212.06 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.75% and 10.19%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Meta Platforms may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Meta Platforms has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 29.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 28.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 25.2X versus its peer group's average of 26.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Meta Platforms fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Meta Platforms shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does META Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of META have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG). PENG has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Penguin Solutions, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 56.67%, and for the current fiscal year, PENG is expected to post earnings of $1.95 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

Shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. have gained 12.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.74X and a P/CF of 11.85X.

The Internet - Software industry is in the top 31% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for META and PENG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.