Meta Platforms Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for META

In trading on Thursday, shares of Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $678.02, changing hands as low as $650.17 per share. Meta Platforms Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of META shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, META's low point in its 52 week range is $479.80 per share, with $796.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $664.10. The META DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

