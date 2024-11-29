Meta intends to make $10B subsea cable spanning the globe, TC reports

Meta intends to construct a new, major, fibre-optic subsea cable extending across the globe, a 40,000-plus kilometer project that could total more than $10B of investment, TechCrunch’s Ingrid Lunden reports, citing sources close to the company. Notably, the Facebook parent would be the sole owner and user of this subsea cable, the author says.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on META:
- Meta Platforms (META) May Build a $10B Subsea Cable
- Trump weighs tough antitrust enforcer for DOJ antirust unit, FT reports
- Generative AI Gadgets Struggle to Impress Shoppers This Holiday Season
- Australia bans kids under 16 from having social media accounts
- Amazon Plans Huge AI Spends to Stay in the Race with Big Tech
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.