Meta intends to make $10B subsea cable spanning the globe, TC reports

November 29, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Meta intends to construct a new, major, fibre-optic subsea cable extending across the globe, a 40,000-plus kilometer project that could total more than $10B of investment, TechCrunch’s Ingrid Lunden reports, citing sources close to the company. Notably, the Facebook parent would be the sole owner and user of this subsea cable, the author says.

