Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 2024 Total Compensation Rises

April 18, 2025 — 04:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - In a SEC filing, Meta Platforms (META) stated that the total compensation paid to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, was $27.22 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. For 2023, his total compensation was $24.4 million. For 2024, the ratio of the annual total compensation of CEO to the median of the annual total compensation of all other employees was 65:1.

During 2024, Zuckerberg, per his request received $1 in salary. He does not participate in Bonus Plan nor did he receive any equity awards. The substantial majority of his annual total compensation consisted of costs related to personal security for Zuckerberg at his residences and during personal travel pursuant to his overall security program, his annual security allowance, and costs related to personal usage of private aircraft.

Pursuant to the approval by compensation, nominating & governance committee and board, Zuckerberg previously pledged shares of the company's common stock to secure certain indebtedness. Zuckerberg has pledged 12,000,000 shares of Class B common stock, representing approximately 3.5% of the total shares beneficially owned by Zuckerberg and 0.5% of the total outstanding shares of the company's common stock, and approximately 2.1% of the total voting power of the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, in each case as of April 1, 2025.

