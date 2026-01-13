Markets
Meta Begins Job Cuts From Reality Labs Division

January 13, 2026 — 10:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Facebook-parent company Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is reportedly planning to cut over 1,000 jobs from its Reality Labs division.

According to reports, the move is part of Meta's plan to redirect resources from virtual reality and metaverse products toward AI wearables and phone features.

Affected employees will be notified of the layoffs starting Tuesday morning, according to an internal post from Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth that was reviewed by Bloomberg News.

