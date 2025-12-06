Meta To Acquire AI Wearable Startup Limitless

Markets
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has agreed to acquire Limitless, an artificial intelligence wearable startup, in a move aimed at strengthening its efforts to develop advanced AI-enabled wearables.

Limitless is best known for its compact pendant device that uses AI to capture conversations and generate summaries. The acquisition was confirmed in a blog post by Limitless co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker, though financial terms were not disclosed.

Siroker said in the blog post, "Meta recently announced a new vision to bring personal superintelligence to everyone and a key part of that vision is building incredible AI-enabled wearables. We share this vision and we'll be joining Meta to help bring our shared vision to life."

