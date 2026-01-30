MET Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/3/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/3/26, MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5675, payable on 3/10/26. As a percentage of MET's recent stock price of $78.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of MetLife Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when MET shares open for trading on 2/3/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MET's low point in its 52 week range is $65.21 per share, with $87.505 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.36.

In Friday trading, MetLife Inc shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

