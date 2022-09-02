MET Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.24, changing hands as high as $66.22 per share. MetLife Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MET's low point in its 52 week range is $57.05 per share, with $73.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.