Mesoblast FY Loss Widens; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Limited (MESO, MSB.AX) reported that its loss attributable to the owners of the company for fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 widened to US102.14 million from last year's US$87.96 million. But net loss per share narrowed to 8.46 US cents from 8.91 US cents in the prior year.

Annual total revenues from cell therapy products were US$17.2 million, up 191% on prior year. Revenue growth driven by successful launch of Ryoncil in the final quarter.

MESO closed Thursday's regular trading at $15.95 down $0.17 or 1.05%. In the after-hours trading the stock further dropped $1.75 or 10.97%.

