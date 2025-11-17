Markets
Mesoblast Appoints James M O'Brien New CFO

November 17, 2025 — 03:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Mesoblast Ltd. (MESO, MSB.AX), an Australian regenerative medicine company, Monday announced the appointment of James M O'Brien as its US-based Chief Financial Officer or CFO. The company said that the appointment was done as part of its transition to a fully integrated commercial organization.

The company said that O'Brien recent CFO roles include biopharmaceutical company Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., where he oversaw its successful initial public offering, and at the dual-listed Finnish biotechnology company Faron Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. He has earlier held finance roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, it said in an official statement.

Recently, the company reported that its revenue from cell therapy products for the first quarter ended September 30, was $20.6 million, up from $12.9 million in the previous quarter ended June 30, and over ten times greater than prior corresponding the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

On the NASDAQ, MESO ended Friday's trading at $14.77, down 1.01 percent. In the after-hrs, the stock was trading down 2.0 percent at $14.48.

