Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust said on August 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.44%, the lowest has been 7.99%, and the highest has been 62.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 9.06 (n=143).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mesa Royalty Trust. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTR is 0.01%, an increase of 14.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 104K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTR by 306.34% over the last quarter.

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 32K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTR by 48.16% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 21K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates holds 12K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTR by 46.03% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 10K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mesa Royalty Trust operates oil and natural gas properties in Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Trust provides unit holders with cash distributions and tax credits under Section 29 of the Internal Revenue Code.

