Mesa Air Group Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $14.1 million or $0.39 per share, up from $10.8 million or $0.31 per share last year.

Revenues for the first quarter dropped to $150.37 million from $184.03 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated an earnings of $0.03 per share and revenues of $130.4 million.

