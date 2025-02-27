Merus B.V. Full Year Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - Merus B.V. (MRUS) revealed Loss for its full year of -$215.33 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$215.33 million, or -$3.35 per share. This compares with -$154.94 million, or -$3.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 17.8% to $36.13 million from $43.95 million last year.

Merus B.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$215.33 Mln. vs. -$154.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$3.35 vs. -$3.00 last year. -Revenue: $36.13 Mln vs. $43.95 Mln last year.

