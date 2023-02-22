Merrill Launches Virtual Video Studio to Help Advisors Connect with Prospects

Advisors today not only have to compete against each for business, but they also have to keep up with an endless stream of eye-catching content pushed to consumers. That’s why Merrill Lynch, in an effort to keep their advisors front and center, is rolling out a suite of new tools to help advisors become content creators. The brokerage firm recently launched Merrill Video Pro, a virtual video studio for advisors to create clips and connect with clients and prospects at scale. Video Pro is billed as a turnkey video creation tool. It provides access to a template library of topics to help advisors quickly craft compliant clips. Advisors can either personalize one of the scripts already in Video Pro or start from scratch. Once a script is approved by compliance, advisors can record videos up to a minute in length. Video Pro also offers tools such as a scrolling teleprompter and support for selecting the right thumbnail to make things easier for advisors not used to filming. Kirstin Hill, chief operating officer at Merrill Wealth Management, had this to say about the new tool, "Video is an engaging medium for advisors to connect in a modern, simple way. The new tool is the latest example of how Merrill is modernizing the way advisors communicate with clients and connect with prospects."

Finsum: To help their advisors stay in the mix amid an endless barrage of sharable content, Merrill Lynch launched Video Pro, a virtual video studio for advisors to create clips and connect with prospects.

merrill lynch

advisors

clients

prospects

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.