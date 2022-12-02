Personal Finance

Merrill Lands $430M Advisor from Morgan Stanley

December 02, 2022 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Merrill Lands $430M Advisor from Morgan Stanley

Merrill Lynch has landed a San Franciso-based financial advisor from Morgan Stanley. Nandi Gunning, who managed $430 million at Morgan, joined Merrill Lynch’s private wealth management business, which caters to high-net-worth clients. According to the firm, the former CMW Group is now the CWMG Group with the addition of Gunning. The team includes advisors Anthony Canini, John Myers, and Andrew Wages. The CWMG Group also includes five support staff and is based in San Francisco and Columbus, Ohio. It oversees $2.5 billion in total. Gunning got her start at Morgan in 2014. She was drawn toward Merrill’s capabilities in banking, lending, and trust offerings. She also liked the idea of switching from running her own practice to working on a team. As part of a statement, she wrote, “While everyone has unique gifts, the power of teams is bringing together individual skills and talents, diverse perspectives, and vast experience to serve a common purpose. Diverse teams have a broader, more comprehensive view, and the more perspectives the better.” Merrill had previously landed a $1 billion team from Citi earlier in the month.

Finsum:Morgan Stanley advisor jumps ship to Merrill, drawn by the firm’s banking, lending, and trust offerings and the chance to work as part of a team.

  • recruiting
  • merrill lynch
  • Morgan Stanley
  • advisor

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags
    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.