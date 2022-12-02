Merrill Lands $430M Advisor from Morgan Stanley

Merrill Lynch has landed a San Franciso-based financial advisor from Morgan Stanley. Nandi Gunning, who managed $430 million at Morgan, joined Merrill Lynch’s private wealth management business, which caters to high-net-worth clients. According to the firm, the former CMW Group is now the CWMG Group with the addition of Gunning. The team includes advisors Anthony Canini, John Myers, and Andrew Wages. The CWMG Group also includes five support staff and is based in San Francisco and Columbus, Ohio. It oversees $2.5 billion in total. Gunning got her start at Morgan in 2014. She was drawn toward Merrill’s capabilities in banking, lending, and trust offerings. She also liked the idea of switching from running her own practice to working on a team. As part of a statement, she wrote, “While everyone has unique gifts, the power of teams is bringing together individual skills and talents, diverse perspectives, and vast experience to serve a common purpose. Diverse teams have a broader, more comprehensive view, and the more perspectives the better.” Merrill had previously landed a $1 billion team from Citi earlier in the month.

